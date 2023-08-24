Farmer, food each mentioned once in GOP debate

The word farmer and the word food each came up once during the Republican presidential debate on Wednesday evening in Milwaukee.

Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota pointed out that China is importing fuel from Russia and said that every American farmer “would like to buy diesel at 20% off just like they are buying it in China.”

“Russia has become China’s gas station,” he said, adding that Taiwan needs missiles.

Burgum, a software executive from a farm family in eastern North Dakota, said that when he is on a horse in the Badlands in western North Dakota “the horizon looks unlimited.”

Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and President Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations, said that Republicans are just as responsible as Democrats for the problems in the economy and high levels of government spending.

President Biden “didn’t do this to us,” Haley said, pointing out that under Trump the number of people participating in the food stamp program, officially the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, had risen to 42 million.

“These are taxpayer dollars,” she said.

The issues of exports and labor shortages were not mentioned, but candidates continually said that they would get tough on control of the Southern border and on the U.S. relationship with China.

Trump, who leads all the other Republican candidates in the polls, did not participate in the debate. The other candidates, who sparred over abortion and education issues, generally tried to avoid criticizing him.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said that someone has to stop “normalizing” Trump’s behavior. “The conduct is beneath the office of president of the United States.”