Farmer trade aid details expected today

The Agriculture Department is expected to release today the details of how the Trump administration proposes to aid farmers hurt by the tariffs that other countries have imposed on U.S. farm products in retaliation for the tariffs President Donald Trump has placed on foreign goods on national security grounds.

The details of the $12 billion in trade aid will be posted in a Federal Register notice, a USDA official said late last week. Perdue has said that about $7 billion to $8 billion will be in the form of payments directly to farmers based on business lost due to the tariffs. The rest will be in government purchases and trade promotion overseas.

On Thursday at a dairy farm in upstate New York, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said he does not expect everyone to be happy with the announcement.

"It's not going to make everybody whole. It's not going to make everybody happy," he said at a dairy farm in Schodack Landing, N.Y., according to a Reuters report.