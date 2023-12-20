Farmers can sign up for ARC, PLC

Ducheneaux

Ducheneaux

The Agriculture Department today, Nov. 19, announced that agricultural producers can now enroll in the Farm Service Agency’s Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage programs for the 2024 crop year.

The deadline to complete enrollment and any election change is March 15, 2024. If producers do not submit their election revision by the March 15, 2024, deadline, their election remains the same as their 2023 election for commodities on the farm. Farm owners cannot enroll in either program unless they have a share interest in the cropland.

Covered commodities include barley, canola, large and small chickpeas, corn, crambe, flaxseed, grain sorghum, lentils, mustard seed, oats, peanuts, dry peas, rapeseed, long-grain rice, medium-grain rice, safflower seed, seed cotton, sesame, soybeans, sunflower seed and wheat.

The signup is possible because the 2018 farm bill has been extended to Sept. 30, 2024, through H.R. 6363, the Further Continuing Appropriations and Other Extensions Act 2024, which President Biden signed on Nov. 16.

“Having the farm bill extension in place means business as usual for Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage program implementation for the 2024 crop year — nothing has changed from previous years,” said FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux. “These programs provide critical financial protections against commodity market volatilities for many American farmers, so don’t delay enrollment. Avoid the rush and contact your local FSA office for an appointment because even if you are not changing your program election for 2024, you still need to sign a contract to enroll.”

For information on ARC and PLC, producers can visit the ARC and PLC webpage or contact their local USDA Service Center.