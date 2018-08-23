Farmers for Free Trade buys billboards ahead of Ross, Censky visit

Farmers for Free Trade, the pro-trade group co-chaired by former Sens. Max Baucus, D-Mont., and Richard Lugar, R-Ind., bought eight billboards in North Dakota ahead of the visits to Fargo today by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Agriculture Deputy Secretary Steve Censky for an event with Rep. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

Cramer is running against Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D.

Farmers for Free Trade is backed by the American Farm Bureau Federation and other agriculture groups.

Radio ads that highlight the impact of tariffs on North Dakota farmers are also running in the Fargo market today, the group said.

"Farmers and manufacturers have been patient, giving time to the president to see if these will work. But prices are plummeting and export markets have been taken over by foreign competitors," Brian Kuehl, the executive director of Farmers for Free Trade, said in a news release.

"We hope that Secretary Ross hears from North Dakota farmers, manufacturers and workers that it's time to end the trade war, so America's heartland can start thriving once again. It's past time that we open new markets to American exports instead of erecting new barriers."