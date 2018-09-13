Farmers for Free Trade expands; includes Americans for Free Trade

Farmers for Free Trade, the bipartisan pro-trade coalition co-chaired by former Sens. Max Baucus, D-Mont., and Richard Lugar, R-Ind., announced Wednesday it would expand as trade associations in other fields formed Americans For Free Trade.

The new coalition will immediately join Farmers for Free Trade in the multimillion-dollar national campaign called Tariffs Hurt the Heartland, which focuses on telling the stories of the American businesses, farmers, workers and families harmed by tariffs through town-hall style events, grassroots outreach to Congress and the administration, social media, rapid response and digital advertising.

The campaign includes a geographically searchable map that allows users to find stories of job losses, deferred investments, higher prices and other negative consequences for farmers and businesses in communities across the country impacted by tariffs.

"This campaign will show how tariffs are squeezing the average American family and community from every direction," Farmers for Free Trade Executive Director Brian Kuehl said.

"If you are in Des Moines, Iowa, or Harrisburg, Pa., it's not just that tariffs are dropping the value of corn, soy or pork. Increasingly, it's that the price of buying a dishwasher has gone up, or that a local business has put off expansion because of the price of steel or aluminum.

"By joining with leading retailers, manufacturers and services organizations, Farmers for Free Trade will play a big role in showing the comprehensive damage the trade war is having on American communities."

Leaders of many industry groups issued statements in a joint news release.

The campaign will kick off with events in Chicago, Nashville, Pennsylvania and Ohio this month, they said.