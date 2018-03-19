Farmers for Free Trade launches TV ad campaign aimed at Trump

Farmers for Free Trade, a bipartisan group co-chaired by former Sens. Max Baucus, D-Mont., and Richard Lugar, R-Ind., has launched a TV ad campaign on the Fox, CNN and MSNBC channels in Washington — and Florida, when President Donald Trump travels to his Mar-a-Lago resort.

In the ads, Michelle Erickson-Jones, a farmer and rancher from Broadview, Mont., explains the importance of export markets to her farm and the dangers of trade policies that restrict exports:

"We depend on free trade policies to maintain our export markets," Erickson-Jones says in the 30-second spot. "The crops that we grow here on this farm are exported across the globe. Policies that restrict trade would be devastating for farms like ours. Someday I'd like to pass the farm down to my boys. Mr. President, protect free trade and keep our agriculture economy strong."

The ad will be shown on rural ag programs around the country as part of Farmers for Free Trade's "Voice of the Farmer" campaign, which will allow farmers from across the country to record a video in support of trade or call their lawmakers to ask that they work with Trump to maintain and expand export opportunities for American agriculture.

The group also released statements from Baucus and Lugar.

"Farmers are increasingly worried about what they are seeing from Washington, D.C., on trade," Baucus said. "When the U.S. engages in a tit-for-tat fight with our trading partners, farmers pay the price. While we need tough trade enforcement, we need to be smart about avoiding global trade fights that hurt American agriculture."

Recommended Stories For You

"American farmers and ranchers depend on policies that open markets, and are hurt by policies that throw up barriers to trade," said Lugar. "Escalating trade tensions will invite retaliation targeted at our farmers and will raise the price of ag equipment and inputs. We are working to ensure that American farmers are making their voices heard so that we avoid a trade war."

Farmers for Free Trade's budget for the advertising buy is $500,000.

The group's supporters include the American Farm Bureau Federation, the National Association of Wheat Growers, the National Corn Growers Association, CropLife America and the National Pork Producers Council.