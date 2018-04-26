Farmers for Free Trade releases new report ahead of California event

Farmers for Free Trade released a report ahead of an event on Thursday that will highlight California concerns that retaliatory tariffs from China hurt commodities like almonds, grapes, apples, and what the group calls "many other iconic California exports."

The pro-trade group is co-chaired by former Sens. Max Baucus, D-Mont., and Richard Lugar, R-Ind.

The graphically illustrated report focuses on the impact of Chinese retaliatory tariffs on specialty crops.

California Secretary of Food and Agriculture Karen Ross will headline the Thursday event that will be cosponsored by Farmers for Free Trade and the California Farm Bureau.

The event will be held at LangeTwins Family Winery and Vineyards near Sacramento to reinforce the negative impacts on wine exports.