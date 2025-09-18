Farmers join millers to urge support for food aid

Leaders from the American Soybean Association, the National Association of Wheat Growers, the National Corn Growers Association, the National Sorghum Producers, the USA Rice Federation, and the North American Millers’ Association participated in the fly-in this week to urge support for H.R.1207 and S.525, bills that would move the administration of the Food for Peace Title II program from the U.S. Agency for International Development to the Agriculture Department.

The North American Millers Association noted in a news release that USAID — the previous home of Food for Peace — was eliminated through an executive order and that oversight of the program currently lies at the State Department, “which has ground food aid shipments to a halt.”

Fly-in participants also asked the administration to take immediate steps to utilize previously appropriated funding and resume the purchase of grain-based milled products in Food for Peace.

Food aid purchases help support farmers facing tough economic headwinds and utilize excess mill capacity, at no additional cost to the American taxpayer.

“Millers are proud to be the link between American-grown grain and highly nutritious products that help those facing famine emergencies around the world. Food for Peace not only helps those abroad but is a critical component of Buy American and America First policies,” said North American Millers’ Association Vice President of Government Affairs Kim Cooper. “That is why more than 80 organizations have endorsed legislation that would allow Food for Peace to operate under USDA, and reinstate this critical, life-saving program.”

“International food assistance programs like Food for Peace represent an important market for U.S. soybean farmers, who are proud to play a role in delivering nutritious food to vulnerable populations around the world,” said Josh Gackle, American Soybean Association chairman and a soybean farmer from Kulm, N.D. “At a time when soybean markets are under threat, preserving Food for Peace by moving the program to USDA would ensure the program is able to continue as congressionally mandated, and that high-quality, high-protein U.S. soybeans continue to make their way to those facing hunger around the world.”

“Wheat growers take great pride in helping feed the world’s most vulnerable populations,” said Pat Clements, president of the National Association of Wheat Growers. “Each year, the Food for Peace program purchases more than 1 million metric tons of food — including American-grown wheat — to reach millions suffering from hunger around the world. For 71 years, this program, administered by the USDA, has proven that we can fight global hunger efficiently and effectively, while also supporting American farmers and advancing U.S. foreign policy from the ground up.”

“American sorghum growers know firsthand the importance of keeping the Food for Peace program strong. For decades, Food for Peace has delivered high-quality, U.S.-grown grain to people in need while also supporting rural economies at home,” said Amy France, National Sorghum Producers chair and Kansas farmer. “Sorghum is a reliable, nutritious grain well-suited for food aid programs, and restoring Food for Peace under USDA will ensure farmers can continue contributing to both global food security and America’s agricultural strength. We urge Congress and the administration to act quickly to protect and modernize this critical program.”

“In recent years, anywhere from 2% to 5% of U.S. rice exports are in the form of food aid, providing a safe and nutritious food source for vulnerable or at-risk populations. At a time when hunger is on the rise and commodity markets are in dire need, it makes economic sense for Food for Peace and international food aid programs as a whole to make purchases to support America’s rice farmers,” said USA Rice Vice President of Government Affairs Jake Westlin. “USA Rice supports moving Food for Peace to the USDA, which has a strong track record of procuring U.S. rice as part of the international food assistance programs it already administers.”