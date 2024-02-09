Farmers protests forces EU to roll over on pesticides use

Backing down on the issue, as more countries joined the protests, Ursula Von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, reversed the decision saying it had become a "symbol of polarisation.” Courtesy photo

Strong oppositions generated from farmers protests across the EU have forced the European Commission to back-track on another highly contentious issue.

As part of its greener campaign, which includes the various emissions policies, the commission had called for a 50% reduction of pesticides across all its 27 Member States.

The EU had aimed to halve the use of the chemicals by 2030, through the Sustainable Use Regulation or SUR, as part of its Green Deal, which is aimed at tackling climate change.

This was criticized by farmers as it not only affected their crop production, but also left them unable to compete with cheaper food imports from countries that were able to use whatever pesticides they liked.

The SUR was proposed as part of the EU’s flagship Farm to Fork strategy, a program to make food systems more environmentally friendly, but was voted down in Parliament last November after amendments to the SUR advanced by a conservative coalition fundamentally changed the substance of the text.

Von der Leyen said: “Our farmers deserve to be listened to. I know that they are worried about the future of agriculture and their future as farmers. To move forward, more dialogue and a different approach is needed.”

MORE PROTESTS

Other countries now protesting include Spain, Greece and Bulgaria who are all demanding greater flexibility from the EU, tighter controls on the produce of non-EU countries and more help from their governments.

Joint farmers lobby group Copa Cogeca said: “The announcement by President Von der Leyen on the withdrawal of the SUR proposal puts an end to an impasse.

“This top-down proposal stemming from the Farm 2 Fork logic was poorly designed, poorly evaluated, poorly financed, and offered little alternatives to farmers.

“The EU Commission is finally acknowledging that the approach was not the right one, and is thereby reinforcing the credibility and importance of the ongoing strategic dialogue.

“On PPPs, as on other agri matters, farmers should be involved in the discussion to obtain realistic approaches that can be applied on the ground afterwards.”

However, the latest move by the commission has left Green MEPs and environmental groups feeling very angry.