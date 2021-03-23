Farmers Union Enterprises donates meals to National Guard Troops in D.C.

With the financial support of Farmers Union Enterprises, Farmers Restaurant Group recently made its first delivery of meals to National Guard troops stationed in Washington, D.C.

FUE, which is made up of several Farmers Union-owned businesses in the Upper Midwest, donated $50,000 to provide a total of 5,000 meals over the course of four weeks.

“As farmers, one of the best ways we know how to thank these brave individuals for their sacrifice is with food,” said National Farmers Union President Rob Larew. “We hope that these hearty, wholesome meals from farmer-owned restaurants will adequately convey our admiration and help give them the spirit to continue performing their invaluable service.”