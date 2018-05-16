Farmers Union helping farmers and ranchers undergoing stress

The downturn in the agricultural economy has brought a high level of stress to rural America. In response to that the Nebraska Farmers Union along with their national group are working to assist those suffering from anxiety. Nebraska Farmers Union President John Hansen says they've written to Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue asking for his assistance.

He says in Nebraska, those going through farm stress can access their Rural Response Hotline which has been operating for over 30 years.

Hansen said they have a wide variety of services available that can be accessed quickly and easily.

A 2016 study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed that farmers had a much higher rate of suicide than any other occupation. The National Farmers Union notes that financial risk, volatile markets, unpredictable weather, social isolation and heavy workloads have put a significant strain on farmers and ranchers.