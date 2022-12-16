Farmers Union names interim vice president

McCall

DENVER, Colo. — Dale McCall has been chosen to serve as interim vice president of Rocky Mountain Farmers Union, a general farm organization with 20,000 member families in Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming. McCall will serve in this temporary capacity through Nov. 18, 2023, when members will elect a new vice president from announced candidates, said RMFU President Chad Franke.

“The board of directors interviewed six applicants for this position,” Franke said. “We chose Dale McCall as he is well positioned to handle the organization’s established priorities during the coming year. All applicants brought impressive capabilities to the table. Dale, however, brings a working knowledge of where we are and where we are going as an advocacy organization in the next 11 months.”

Franke said McCall is not interested in running for any RMFU office in 2023. “This creates a level playing field for members interested in this position, as no incumbent will be on the ballot for vice president at next fall’s convention.” Farmers Union members will elect a new vice president to a three-year term at their annual convention set for Nov. 18-19, 2023. Candidates for this office will be able to file their intention to run before the Sept. 18, 2023 deadline based on the bylaw requirement of a 45-day notice in advance of the election.

McCall is the immediate past president of RMFU. Earlier this year he announced his retirement as president. Franke, who was the RMFU vice president during McCall’s tenure, himself was elected president by members attending their annual convention held last month. This left a vacancy in the vice president position. The board of directors was charged according to bylaws to appoint a vice president for the interim. The board advertised the position and conducted interviews this week.

During the next 11 months McCall will focus on refining and implementing the board’s recently developed and adopted strategic plan to strengthen Farmers Union’s programs for members. “Dale will seamlessly continue our legislative, educational, and cooperative commitment to our members,” adds Franke.

McCall continues to maintain an interest in operating the family farm north of Yuma, Colo.