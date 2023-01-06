Farming Evolution to be held in February

Mark your calendars for the eighth annual Farming Evolution event on Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 22 and 23, 2023. Authors and popular speakers David Montgomery and Anne Biklé will be presenting. Also on the program are several producers, the Palisade Insectary, and Rocky Mountain Farmer’s Union AgWell program.

Husband and wife team David Montgomery and Anne Biklé share a passion for the well-being of people and those who grow their food. What they learned about the soil — plant relationship inspired Dirt the Erosion of Civilization, the tangled story of humanity’s relationship with soil.

Dave and Anne soon learned that the community of microorganisms in the soil is key to plant success. These communities depend on people for care and feeding. Their latest book, What Your Food Ate, weaves science and history together to explore soil stewardship practices.

Their presentations will enlighten and inspire you. Learn more about Anne and Dave on their website at Dig2Grow.com.

Hailing from Gettysburg, S.D., farmer and rancher Dan Forgey has been using no-till since 1993. He has also embraced diverse cropping rotations, livestock and cover crops. The goal is to set up the soil to capture and hold soil moisture. He will share his thoughts about “Recovering From a Dry Season – Healthy Soil: Healthy Recovery.”

Levi and Crystal Neuharth, of Prairie Paradise Farms will share their “Journey to Healthier Soil.” They start by incorporating the five principles of soil health into their farm. This led to six key elements of their operation: family, no-till, diversity, livestock, rotational grazing and crop rotations. They will share how diversifying has helped manage risk while keeping the operation fun for the family.

Utilizing natural predators can be a key element to achieving weed control without incurring high costs. Dan Bean from the Palisade Insectary will discuss available control agents in general. Kristi Gladem will share results from her field trials using a rust fungus for Canada thistle management near Sterling, Colo.

At first glance, growing potatoes and improving soils seem to be a mismatch. However, Rockey Farms has been able to do both. Sheldon Rockey will share their journey and insights to improving their soils and productivity while reducing inputs.

Regenerative practices of agriculture include providing care for yourself and those that work with and for you. This is particularly true during stressful times. Rocky Mountain Farmers Union created the AgWell Program to help ag producers manage through stressful times. Clinton Wilson will reflect on caring for your physical and mental well-being for the success of your operation.

Are your fields “Naked, Hungry, Thirsty & Running a Fever”? This is how many of our farm fields would describe themselves says Marlon Winger, NRCS soil health specialist for Colorado. He will discuss how producers can help their fields recover from these symptoms.

While farmers are managing amazing portfolio’s, many do not know where the price points are to turn a profit. In fact, many ag producers do not know their real cost of production, said Scott Scheimer, a Cheyenne Wells, Colo., farmer. Scott will explore how focusing solely on maximizing production can lead to lower profits. He will challenge listeners to focus on risk and margin levels to have more profitable farms.

Farming Evolution will be held at the Phillips County Fairgrounds Event Center just north of Holyoke, Colo. Registration before Feb. 11 is $40 for one day or $50 for both days. Late registration is $50 for a single day and $60 for both days. After Feb. 20, registrations will be taken at the door. Lunch, breaks, and materials are included. To register for Farming Evolution 2023, go to farmingevolution2023@eventbrite.com .

Exhibitor space is available in the main room on a first register-first serve basis. If your business would like to participate, contact Joe Crowder, Haxtun conservation district manager. You can reach him by email at haxtuncd@gmail.com or call (970) 854-2812 ext. 3.

Supported and sponsored by: Centennial, Haxtun, Sedgwick, Washington County, West Greeley and Yuma County Conservation Districts, Upper Republican Natural Resource District, Colo. State Conservation Board, Colo. Association of Cons Districts, Colo. Dept of Ag., Arrow Seed, Green Cover Seed, ENVU and the Natural Resources Conservation Service.