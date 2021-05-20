Hay directory accepting listings

Broomfield, Colo. – The Colorado Department of Agriculture is accepting listings for the 2021 Colorado Hay Directory. The annual publication connects hay producers with buyers.

“The Hay Directory is a great way for livestock owners across the state and beyond to find the feed they need easily,” said Danielle Trotta, senior marketing specialist for the Colorado Department of Agriculture. “We know how busy our livestock producers are, and so by publishing our annual Hay Directory we can take some of the legwork out for them.”

The listing fee is $25, and the deadline is June 11, 2021. The listing form is available at https://ag.colorado.gov/markets or by contacting the Colorado Department of Agriculture. The directory will be available in August here, through CSU Extension offices and various horse and livestock associations in the state, as well as at agricultural events.

Each listing includes the type and amount of hay available, bale type and size, whether or not laboratory analysis is available, certified weed-free status and identifies organic hay. Listings are grouped by region of the state. The directory also includes listings for companies that offer hay-related products or services. Advertising opportunities are also available at $50 for a half-page ad or $90 for a full-page ad.

For more information or to receive a Colorado Hay Directory listing form, contact the Markets Division at 303-869-9175, e-mail Loretta.Lopez@state.co.us or visit https://ag.colorado.gov/markets .