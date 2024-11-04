USDA designates Grand County, Colorado, as primary natural disaster area for drought

This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans . Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation, or to refinance certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available, and repayment ability.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor , these counties suffered from a drought intensity value during the growing season of 1) D2 Drought-Severe for eight or more consecutive weeks or 2) D3 Drought-Extreme or D4 Drought-Exceptional.

Impacted Area : Colorado

Triggering Disaster: Drought that started on Oct. 15, 2024

Application Deadline : June 23, 2025

Primary Counties Eligible: Grand

Contiguous Counties Also Eligible:

Colorado: Boulder, Clear Creek, Eagle, Gilpin, Jackson, Larimer, Routt, and Summit

More Resources

On farmers.gov, the Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool , Disaster Assistance-at-a-Glance fact sheet , and Loan Assistance Tool can help you determine program or loan options. To file a Notice of Loss or to ask questions about available programs, contact your local USDA Service Center .