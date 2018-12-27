Farmland lease workshop Jan. 8 at Scottsbluff

A Farmland Lease workshop to be held Jan. 8 from 1-3 p.m. at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center in Scottsbluff, Neb., is designed to help landlords and tenants put together a lease that is right for both parties involved and help maintain positive cropland and pasture lease relationships.

Topics for discussion at the leasing workshop include latest information about land values and cash rental rates for the area and state; lease communication, determining appropriate information sharing for both the tenant and landlord; and lease terminations, including terminating handshake or verbal leases.

To register, call the Panhandle Center at (308) 632-1230. The office will be closed prior to Jan. 2, but messages can be left on the answering machine.

Lease workshops have been held extensively across Nebraska for the past several years, with over 3,300 attending. The vast majority of both landlords and tenants find the information to be very helpful in improving communications, setting rental terms, and learning about agricultural land. As farm budgets tighten, it is even more important to attend and listen to the latest discussion about leasing issues.