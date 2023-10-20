FAS announces details of trade mission to Southeast Asia

Taylor

Taylor

Leaders from three state agriculture departments and 29 U.S. agribusinesses and organizations will accompany Agriculture Undersecretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Alexis Taylor on a trade mission to Southeast Asia Oct. 30 – Nov. 3 to expand export opportunities for U.S. food and farm products to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the world’s fourth-largest market, USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service announced Thursday.

“Increasing trade and investment between the United States and Southeast Asia is a key priority for the Biden-Harris administration, as evidenced by the U.S.-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” said Taylor.

“Through this agribusiness trade mission, USDA is proud to support that partnership, which aims to increase bilateral commerce and investment between the United States and Southeast Asia.”

The delegation will travel to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and Singapore — both billion-dollar export markets for U.S. food and agriculture, FAS said. Trade mission participants will engage directly with potential buyers, receive in-depth market briefings from USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service and industry experts, and participate in site visits.

While in Singapore, Taylor will also meet with the U.S.-ASEAN Business Council Inc., the voice for more than 175 American companies working to promote mutually beneficial trade between the United States and 10 countries that comprise the ASEAN (Brunei, Burma, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam).

In addition to representatives from the businesses and organizations, Taylor will be joined by California Secretary of Food and Agriculture Karen Ross, Montana Deputy Director of Agriculture Zachary Coccoli, and South Dakota Secretary of Agriculture and Natural Resources Hunter Roberts.