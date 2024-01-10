FAS announces MAP, FMD allocations

The Agriculture Department’s Foreign Agricultural Service announced this week it is awarding more than $203 million to nearly 70 agricultural organizations to help expand export markets for U.S. food and agricultural products via the Market Access Program and Foreign Market Development program.

“Over the years, we have seen the tremendous impact both MAP and FMD have on expanding U.S. exports to markets across the globe,” said FAS Administrator Daniel Whitley. “For each $1 invested in export market development, U.S. agricultural exports have increased by more than $24. These programs provide a significant boost to the U.S. agricultural industry, which in turn helps strengthen the economy not just in rural communities, but across the entire United States.”

Through MAP, FAS will provide $174.3 million for fiscal year 2024 to 68 nonprofit organizations and cooperatives. These organizations use the funds on consumer promotion, including brand promotion for small companies and cooperatives, and the funding is used extensively by organizations promoting fruits, vegetables, nuts, processed products and bulk and intermediate commodities. The average MAP participant provides more than $2.50 in contributions for every $1 in federal funding it receives through the program.

Under the FMD program, FAS will allocate $27 million for fiscal year 2024 to 20 trade organizations that represent U.S. agricultural producers. The program focuses on generic promotion of U.S. commodities, rather than consumer-oriented promotion of branded products. Preference is given to organizations that represent an entire industry or are nationwide in membership and scope. The organizations, which contribute on average more than $2.50 for every $1 in federal funding they receive through the program, will conduct activities that help maintain or increase demand for U.S. agricultural commodities overseas.