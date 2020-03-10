FAS cancels Morocco trade mission

The Agriculture Department’s Foreign Agricultural Service said Monday that it is postponing its scheduled March 16-19 trade mission to Morocco following the detection of coronavirus in that country.

“The World Health Organization is advising the public to avoid traveling to affected countries, and the Moroccan government has suspended all events involving international participants,” FAS said in an announcement.

The mission was supposed to focus on boosting U.S. agricultural exports to all of North Africa and will include interested buyers not just from Morocco, but from Algeria, Libya and Tunisia as well.