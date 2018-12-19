FAS: Japan to lower duties on beef from Australia, New Zealand, Canada

Under the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership which begins Dec. 30, Japan will lower duties on imported beef from CPTPP members including Australia, Canada and New Zealand, the Agriculture Department's Foreign Agricultural Service said in a report issued today. On the same date, Japan will also revise the special safeguard mechanism for countries with which it does not have a free trade agreement as well as increase support for domestic beef producers under the "Marukin" program, FAS said.