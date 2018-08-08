FAS publishes list of ag products facing Chinese tariffs

The Agriculture Department's Foreign Agricultural Service on Monday published a list of the U.S. food and agriculture products on which China's State Council Tariff Committee is proposing to add tariffs.

The Chinese said the new tariffs would be in retaliation for the U.S. announcement on Aug. 2 which proposed imposing a 25 percent tariff on an additional $200 billion worth of Chinese imports.

China has stated that the proposed supplemental tariffs will be implemented immediately if the United States implements the additional 25 percent tariffs, FAS noted.

The list proposes additional tariffs on agricultural, fish and forestry products that are 5, 10, 20 and 25 percent.

See the report at https://gain.fas.usda.gov/Recent%20GAIN%20Publications/China%20Announces%20Supplemental%20Tariffs%20in%20Response%20to%20U.S.%20301%20Tariffs_Beijing_China%20-%20Peoples%20Republic%20of_8-6-2018.pdf.