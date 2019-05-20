FAS reports on China raising tariffs on U.S. agricultural products

The Agriculture Department’s Foreign Agricultural Service on Friday issued a formal report on China’s decisions to raise tariffs on U.S. agricultural products after President Donald Trump raised tariffs on Chinese products.

“The announcement includes four annexes and specifies tariff increases to 25, 20, 10, and 5%, affecting over 300 U.S. agricultural products valued at approximately $3 billion in 2017,” FAS said.

“This brings the total number of U.S. agricultural and related products targeted by additional Chinese tariffs since April 2018 to over 1,000 products, valued at approximately $22.6 billion in 2017. U.S. exporters should check with their local importers to verify changes in tariff treatment.”