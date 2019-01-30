FAS reschedules export sales reports

The Agriculture Department's Foreign Agricultural Service said today that after not publishing a weekly export sales report since Dec. 20, it has resumed daily reporting.

FAS said it will implement the following schedule to bring weekly reporting up to date:

▪ The week ending Dec. 20, 2018, will be published Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.

▪ The week ending Dec. 27, 2018, will be published Feb. 7, 2019.

▪ The week ending Jan. 3, which will include the marketing year changeover figures for hides and skins, wet blues, pork and beef, will be published Feb. 14.

▪ A combined report for the weeks ending Jan. 10-Feb. 14, 2019, will be published on Feb. 22.

▪ The regular reporting schedule will resume for the week ending Feb. 22.