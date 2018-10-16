FAS: Southern Africa promising market for U.S. ag products

The Southern Africa countries of Angola, Botswana, Lesotho, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, eSwatini (formerly Swaziland), Zambia and Zimbabwe are promising markets for U.S. farm products, the Agriculture Department's Foreign Agricultural Service said in a report.

The region imported $14 billion in agricultural and related products last year and the potential for U.S. export growth is strong, given that many of these are products that the United States produces competitively, FAS said. The region is home to 167 million people.