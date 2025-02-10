FAS: USDA food aid programs continue

Amid uncertainty about the future of U.S. Agency for International Development international food aid programs, the Agriculture Department’s Foreign Agricultural Service said late Friday that USDA food aid is continuing through the McGovern-Dole International Food for Education and Childhood Nutrition Program and the Food for Progress Program.

“Projects supported by McGovern-Dole and Food for Progress help feed people around the globe while showcasing the abilities of U.S. farmers and creating demand for U.S. agricultural goods,” Foreign Agricultural Service Administrator Daniel Whitley said in a news release.