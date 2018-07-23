Fast times in team roping have Texans smiling at Cheyenne Frontier Days

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — When contestants enter the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo, they have goals and dreams of doing well, winning a prestigious buckle and earning a chunk of the lucrative purse.

The first performance of the 122nd annual event saw Trey Johnson with a big smile after catching both back feet in the team roping after his partner Ty Bach roped the steer by the horns at Frontier Park on Saturday. The Texas duo stopped the clock in 7 seconds flat to take the lead in the first round of team roping.

Johnson is a rodeo veteran who roped with Tuf Cooper here in 2013 when Cooper won the all-around. He and partner Shay Carroll won third in round two here last year and earned more than $4,500 each. This year, he's looking for an even better finish, roping with the son of four-time world champion Allen Bach.

When asked about that smile, Johnson said, "Tyler did a great job. After the run, we looked at each other and we were like two little kids just having fun."

Another fast run on Sunday will see them back next week with a chance to win the championship.

Only three bull riders managed to stay on for the full 8 seconds during the first performance. Elijah Mora of Wiggins, Colo., took the lead by half a point with 85.5 points on Smith, Harper & Morgan's bull Preifert Sweep. Wyoming's Clayton Savage is just behind Mora with 85 points on Stace Smith Pro Rodeo's bull Carol Kline. NFR cowboy Garrett Smith is third with 83 and all three need another good ride tomorrow to earn a slot in the final round.

The following are current leaders from the 122nd annual Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo after the first performance.

Bareback Riding: (first round) 1, (tie) Jake Vold, Ponoka, Alberta, on United Pro Rodeo's Pow Wow Nights and Jamie Howlett, Weatherford, Texas, on Stace Smith Pro Rodeo's JBC Bent Rail Sourdough, 85 points each. 3, Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev., 82. 4, (tie) Tate Schwagler, Mandan, N.D., and Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah, 81.5. 6, Lane McGeHee, Victoria, Texas, 81.

Steer Wrestling: (first round) 1, Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta, 6.4 seconds. 2, Jacob Elder, Dacoma, Okla., 6.5. 3, Sam Olson, Buffalo, S.D., 6.9. 4, Chase Black, Coalville, Utah, 7.3. 5, Miguel Garcia, Kaycee, Wyo., 7.6. 6, Brady McFarren, Morris, Okla., 7.8.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (first round) 1, Hawkins Boyce, Malad, Idaho, 80 points on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Robinson Bulls' Hullabaloo. 2, Chanse Darling, Hyattville, Wyo., 79. 3, Alex Wright, Milford, Utah, 77. 4, Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, 75. 5, (tie) Joe Harper, Paradise Valley, Nev., and Ross Griffin, Tularosa, N.M., 74 each.

Team Roping (first round) 1, Ty Bach, Mt. Vernon, Texas, and Trey Johnson, Weatherford, Texas, 7.0 seconds. 2, (tie) Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla., and Tanner Braden, Dewey, Okla.; and Cody Callaway, Gillette, Wyo., and Clay Johnson, Rozet, Wyo., 8.0. 4, Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta, and Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta, 8.4. 5, Chris Francis and Cade Passig, Las Vegas, N.M., 8.6. 6, Tyler Waters, Stephenville, Texas, and Cody Hogan, Bentonville, La., 9.3.

Rookie Saddle Bronc Riding (first round) 1, Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, 74.5 points on Use Primary's Russ Kling. 2, Louis Aguirre, 74. 3, Jake Running Crow, 69. 4, Rowdy Chesser, 56.

Tie-down Roping (first round) 1, Treg Schaack, Canyon, Texas, 10.1 seconds. 2, Cole Bailey, Okmulgee, Okla., 10.3. 3, Clint Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 10.6. 4, Cimarron Boardman, Stephenville, Texas, 10.7. 5, Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M., 10.9. 6, Josh Jennings, Glendale, Utah, 11.1.

Barrel Racing (first round winners) 1, Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Ca., 17.54 seconds, $6,669. 2, Katelyn Scott, Odessa, Texas, 17.67, $5,716. 3, Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D., $4,763. 4, Jackie Ganter, Abilene, Texas, 17.73, $4,128. 5, (tie) Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla., and Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Co., $,2858 each. 7, Britanny Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas, 17.83, $1,905. 8, Katie Pascoe, Morro Bay, Ca., 17.89, $1,270. 9, Jennifer Barrett, Buhl, Idaho, 17.91, $953. 10, (tie) Sissy Winn, Chapman Ranch, Texas, and Angie Meadors, Blanchard, Okla., 17.92, $318 each.

(second round leaders) 1, Jessica Stolzenberger, Wellington, Co., 17.86 seconds. 2, Rainy Pratt, Stephenville, Texas, 18.12. 3, Tillar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas, 18.13. 4, Carol Ruggieri, Pueblo, Co., 18.14. 5, Holly Wright, Gruver, Texas, 18.17. 6, CJ Vondette, Rifle, Co., 18.24.

(overall leaders) 1, Stolzenberger, 36.37 seconds. 2, Pratt, 36.60. 3, Vondette, 36.61. 4, Ruggieri, 36.63. 5, Murray, 36.67. 6, Wright, 36.70.

Bull Riding: (first round – three rides) 1, Elijah Mora, Wiggins, Co., 85.5 points on Smith, Harper & Morgan's Preifert Sweep. 2, Clayton Savage, Yoder, Wyo., 85. 3, Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho, 80.5.

Steer roping (two rounds completed during slack – first round winners) 1, Travis Mills, Gillette, Wyo., 13.5 seconds, $5,982. 2, (tie) Shay Good, Midland, Texas, and Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas, 14.0, $4,812 each. 4, (tie) Jim Locke, Miami, Texas; Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas; Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas; Matt Davis, Argyle, Texas, and Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo., 14.7, $2,081 each. (second round winners) 1, Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 12.2 seconds, $5,982. 2, Kelton McMillen, Paden, Okla., 13.6, $5,202. 3, Chad Mathis, Morristown, Ariz., $4,422. 4, Wade Kane, Ellensburg, Wash., 14.7, $3,641. 5, Kenyon Burns, Lovington, N.M., 15.0, 42,861. 6, Trey Wallace, George West, Texas, $2,081. 7, (tie) Miles Williams, Gillette, Wyo., and Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas, 15.7, $910 each.

Wild Horse Race: 1, Dizzy Heifer Cattle Co., $610. 2, Bobcat of the Rockies, $457. 3. Tony Salz Jr., $305. 4, XINGULAR, $152.