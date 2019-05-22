FCA Chairman Tonsager dies

Farm Credit Administration Chairman Dallas Tonsager died Tuesday afternoon, his family said in an email.

A funeral service will be held in his home state of South Dakota, with a memorial service to be held in Washington at a later date, the family said.

FCA designated Jeffery Hall, the longest-serving FCA board member, as the FCA CEO on Tuesday.

Tonsager also served as agriculture undersecretary for rural development during President Barack Obama’s first term and was active in South Dakota farm politics for many years.

House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson, D-Minn., and ranking member Michael Conaway, R-Texas, expressed their condolences in a news release.

“I am very sorry to hear of Dallas’ passing. My thoughts are with his wife Sharon, their sons Josh and Keith, and the entire Tonsager family,” said Peterson. “Dallas spent his career fighting on behalf of farmers and ranchers in his native South Dakota, and across the country. He worked especially hard to ensure the success of the biofuels industry, as well as highlighting the healthcare and broadband needs of rural America. His leadership and dedication to rural communities will be greatly missed.”

“Production agriculture and rural America are better off due to the hard work of Dallas Tonsager, and I was saddened to hear of his untimely passing,” said Conaway. “Dallas was a tireless advocate for rural America, serving as undersecretary of Rural Development and chairman of the Farm Credit Administration board. I join many others in offering my thoughts and prayers to the Tonsager family during this difficult time.”