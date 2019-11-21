FCC names Precision Ag task force, sets first meeting

The Federal Communications Commission has named the members of a Task Force for Reviewing the Connectivity and Technology Needs of Precision Agriculture in the United States, which will be known as the Precision Ag Connectivity Task Force.

In the 2018 farm bill, Congress directed the FCC to establish the task force to provide advice and recommendations for the FCC on how to assess and advance deployment of broadband Internet access service on unserved agriculture land to promote precision agriculture.

The first meeting of the task force will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday, December 9, in the commission meeting room at FCC Headquarters, 445 12th Street, SW, Room TW-C305, Washington.

The commission will also provide audio and/or video coverage of the meeting over the Internet from the FCC’s web page (see links).

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has designated Teddy Bekele, Land O’Lakes senior vice president and chief technology officer, to serve as chair of the task force, and Catherine Moyer, Pioneer Communications CEO and general manager, to serve as vice chair.

Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman John Hoeven, R-N.D., noted in a news release that the task force was created in the farm bill to help “ensure farm country has the broadband connectivity necessary to advance precision agriculture” and that the task force includes Seth Arndorfer, CEO of Dakota Carrier Network.

“With our state’s leadership in agriculture and our growing technology sector, it is only fitting that a North Dakotan be part of this important task force. Seth has been a valuable leader and partner as we’ve built out our tech presence in North Dakota, including through the Dakota Fiber Initiative and my annual state of technology conference.” (See links for list of all members of the task force.)

Pai, in consultation with Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, has identified four working groups that will assist the task force in carrying out its work:

▪ Mapping and Analyzing Connectivity on Agricultural Lands;

▪ Examining Current and Future Connectivity Demand for Precision Agriculture;

▪ Encouraging Adoption of Precision Agriculture and Availability of High-Quality Jobs on Connected Farms; and

▪ Accelerating Broadband Deployment on Unserved Agricultural Lands.