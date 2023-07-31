FDA Alliance: Approps bills may be bumped for CR

Since the House was unable to reach agreement to bring the fiscal year 2024 Agriculture, Food and Drug Administration appropriations bill to the floor before leaving for the August recess, and the Senate did not schedule floor action on its bill before departing, and the end of the fiscal year looms on Sept. 30, Congress may pass a continuing resolution and not consider those bills or others until later in the year, the Alliance for a Stronger FDA said in an update to its members on Friday.

The update noted that Senate Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Sen. Susan Collins, D-Maine, ranking member on appropriations, have said they prefer that the bills be passed in regular order. On Friday, Murray and Collins pointed out in a news release that the Senate Appropriations Committee had marked up all 12 appropriations bills for the first time in five years “with overwhelming bipartisan votes.”

In an analysis, Steven Grossman, executive director of the alliance, which lobbies for a bigger budget for the FDA, noted that the Ag/FDA bill was viewed as the second least controversial House appropriations bill after the military construction and Veterans Department bill that did pass the House before members left town.