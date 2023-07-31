FDA Alliance: Approps bills may be bumped for CR
|Since the House was unable to reach agreement to bring the fiscal year 2024 Agriculture, Food and Drug Administration appropriations bill to the floor before leaving for the August recess, and the Senate did not schedule floor action on its bill before departing, and the end of the fiscal year looms on Sept. 30, Congress may pass a continuing resolution and not consider those bills or others until later in the year, the Alliance for a Stronger FDA said in an update to its members on Friday.
The update noted that Senate Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Sen. Susan Collins, D-Maine, ranking member on appropriations, have said they prefer that the bills be passed in regular order. On Friday, Murray and Collins pointed out in a news release that the Senate Appropriations Committee had marked up all 12 appropriations bills for the first time in five years “with overwhelming bipartisan votes.”
In an analysis, Steven Grossman, executive director of the alliance, which lobbies for a bigger budget for the FDA, noted that the Ag/FDA bill was viewed as the second least controversial House appropriations bill after the military construction and Veterans Department bill that did pass the House before members left town.
|Grossman said that unresolved issues included overall funding levels, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program work requirements, and restrictions on mailing abortion pills. Grossman noted that the White House had also threatened to veto the house bill if it were to pass and that he could find only two examples of veto threats to the Ag/FDA bill in the past, in 2006 and 2012.
“So, this year we have a narrowly divided House (Republicans are +5) and a narrowly divided Senate (Democrats are +2 and can break ties using the vice president), and a president willing to veto funding bills to which he objects. It is not unreasonable to predict a chaotic process with unknown twists and turns. Those with weak stomachs and faint hearts may need to look away,” Grossman wrote. “Eventually, funding disputes will be resolved, although it may take a government shutdown and might not be resolved in 2023.”
Grossman also said a FiveThirtyEight analysis showed voters “usually blame Republicans, but the effect is relatively short-lived.”