FDA: Animal microbial drug sales down 3%

Domestic sales and distribution of medically important antimicrobial drugs approved for use in food-producing animals decreased by 3% between 2019 and 2020, the Food and Drug Administration said in its 2020 report released Tuesday.

“That is a 38% decrease since 2015, which was the peak year of sales. This suggests that continued efforts to support the judicious use of antimicrobials in food-producing animals are having an impact,” FDA said in a news release. The agency noted the report covers sales, not use, of the drugs.

But Center for Science in the Public Interest President Peter Lurie said the report “showed sales levels close to those from recent years. The report highlights that more should be done by the FDA to examine antimicrobial use in animal agriculture.”

Lurie noted that most of the reduction has been driven by reductions in tetracycline use and that the numbers in these annual reports are not adjusted for biomass (the numbers, species and weights of the animals produced over the year).

“Without examining this information, a 3% difference in sales could indicate either an increase, no change, or a decrease in antimicrobial use,” Lurie said.