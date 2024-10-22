FDA: Be ready to comply on food traceability

A slide from FDA explains KDEs — key data elements — defined as “information associated with a critical tracking event for which a record must be maintained and/or provided in accordance with this subpart.” Photo by Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report

Traceability1

ATLANTA — Food companies should be ready to comply with the Food Safety Modernization Act Food Traceability Final Rule on Jan. 20, 2026, a Food and Drug Administration official told the International Fresh Produce Association here on Thursday.

Angela Fields, the senior consumer safety officer in the FDA’s Human Foods Program, said companies should not expect the deadline to be extended, and that if there is a health scare, providing the information will be especially important.

Andy Kennedy, the chief traceability officer at iFoodDS, told attendees at the educational session that “as long as everything goes perfectly swimmingly for you in 2026 you will be fine, but if there are problems you will wish you were in compliance.”

Kennedy said “there is a lot of concern about being perfect,” but that companies should aim instead for “progress, not perfection.”

Fields also stressed that companies are not expected to provide information for others in the supply chain, but are allowed to provide it. She urged company officials to “collaborate and converse” with their supply chains.

Fields also noted that companies are not expected to keep records on exports once they leave the United States.