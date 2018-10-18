FDA proposes new regulations

The Food and Drug Administration is planning a series of changes to regulations, according to the Unified Agenda released by the Office of Management and Budget Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs.

The FDA list is contained with the report of the Health and Human Services Department, of which it is a subset, and contains drug rule changes as well as changes to food regulations.

The food regulation proposals include a decision not to finalize a 10-year-old proposed rule that would require labeling of food that was refused entry to the United States, removing standards of identity for French dressing and cherry pie and labeling of certain gluten-free foods.