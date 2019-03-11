FDA publishes food Voluntary Qualified Importer Program documents

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today published a number of translated documents on FDA.gov to provide stakeholders with information related to the Voluntary Qualified Importer Program.

VQIP is a voluntary fee-based program that provides expedited review and import entry of human and animal foods into the United States for participating importers, FDA said in a news release.

The VQIP guidance document is now available in French, traditional Chinese and Spanish. A fact sheet with information about VQIP is also now available in Hindi, traditional Chinese, simplified Chinese, French, Portuguese and Spanish.

"These translations will allow us to provide information about this program to a greater number of stakeholders," FDA said, noting that the application period will be open until May 31

The program is part of the Food Safety Modernization Act.