FDA releases guidance on honey, maple syrup and cranberry labeling

The Food and Drug Administration has released draft guidance on how it would handle added-sugars labeling on honey, maple syrup and cranberry products.

The guidance indicates that the FDA will be flexible in its labeling requirements.

The agency said, "The purpose of this draft guidance is to advise food manufacturers of our intent to exercise enforcement discretion related to the use in the Nutrition Facts label of a symbol "†" immediately after the added sugars percent Daily Value information on single ingredient packages and/or containers of pure honey or pure maple syrup and on certain dried cranberry and cranberry juice products that are sweetened with added sugars and that contain total sugars at levels no greater than comparable products with endogenous (inherent) sugars, but no added sugars."

The draft guidance is open for public comment.