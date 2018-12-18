FDA: Sales of antimicrobials for animals drop

Domestic sales and distribution of medically important antimicrobials approved for use in food-producing animals decreased by 33 percent from 2016 through 2017, according to a report released today by the Food and Drug Administration.

Tetracyclines, which represent the largest volume of these domestic sales (3,535,701 kg in 2017), decreased by 40 percent from 2016 through 2017.

See the report at https://www.fda.gov/downloads/ForIndustry/UserFees/AnimalDrugUserFeeActADUFA/UCM628538.pdf.