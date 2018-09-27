FDA to disclose food recall retailer information, wins DeLauro praise

The Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday it intends to publicize the identities of retail consignees that may have received recalled human or animal foods, and released draft guidance on the plan.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., a member of the House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee, praised the move, saying in a news release, "Today's proposed guidance from the FDA is a big step in the right direction."

"The primary mission of the FDA as a regulatory agency is not to protect the 'trade secrets' of food corporations, but rather to protect families from the dangers of contaminated products," DeLauro said.

"In that vein, transparency is key to upholding consumers' right to know that the food they are buying and feeding their families is safe. I have long advocated for this change to the FDA's recall system, and my hope is that it helps get contaminated food off the shelves quicker and reduces the number of people that fall ill. I look forward to working with the FDA as they finalize this guidance."