FDA to end food advisory committee

The Food and Drug Administration plans to end its food advisory committee, the agency announced.

A final rule terminating the committee from the list of FDA standing committees is scheduled for publication in the Federal Register on Thursday.

The committee was established in 1992 but has met rarely in recent years, making the effort and maintenance of the committee no longer justifiable, the FDA said in the rule.

"Any relevant food issues in the future could be addressed by FDA's Science Board and/or FDA's Risk Communication Advisory Committee, with additional augmentation of expertise by appropriate subject matter experts serving as temporary members on either of those committees," the agency said.