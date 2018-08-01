FDA to implement new antibiotic stewardship plan

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said he will soon implement a new, five-year blueprint for how the FDA plans to advance antimicrobial stewardship in veterinary settings.

We'll expand on the FDA's existing actions, and launch some new programs," Gottlieb said. "Our aim is to reduce overuse of antimicrobial drugs and combat the rising threat of resistance."

But the National Resources Defense Council was not impressed.

Lena Brook, interim director of food and agriculture at the NRDC, said in a statement, "There's no meat on the bones of this 'new' policy, just vague promises."

"Coming from an administration that so far has thumbed its nose at the world's leading public health authority's efforts to address the problem, that's not reassuring," Brook said.

"To keep these miracle drugs working when sick people and animals need them, FDA must end the widespread practice of using these drugs for so-called 'disease prevention' and set clear targets for antibiotics reduction in the industry. If the commissioner wants to get serious about tackling this problem, he must address these core pieces."