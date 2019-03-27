FDA’s Yiannis considers FSMA Intentional Adulteration Rule delay

Frank Yiannas, the Food and Drug Administration deputy commissioner for food policy and response, said today he has received the letters from food companies asking for a delay in the July 26 compliance date for the Intentional Adulteration Rule under the Food Safety Modernization Act.

"I have received the letters and am reviewing them closely. I will get back to you shortly," Yiannas said in a speech to the Grocery Manufacturers Association today.

Yiannas also said that FDA will increase its inspections of imported food because imports continue to rise. Studies have shown that after a food safety scare involving imported food, consumers remember the name of the country more than they remember what the food was, he said.

The "achilles heel" in the food safety system, Yiannas said, is traceability. He presented a case study of a traceback exercise he was involved in when he worked in private industry. When he and his staff tried to trace mangoes, it took them six days and it turned out that, even though the mangoes were labeled product of Mexico, they came from two farms in Brazil.

"There is a business case for stronger tracing and tracking," Yiannas said.

"Smarter food safety can't be done by the agency alone," he added. "Smarter food safety is people-led, FSMA-based and technology-enabled. Alone, we can do so little. Together, we can do so much."