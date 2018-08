7 Year Old AQHA Reg. Mare

15 HH • 1,100 lbs.

Doc O Dynamite & Orphan Drift Bred. Finished Calf Horse. Ready to haul & win on. She has been used on the ranch extensively as well as in the feedlot. Great disposition & great minded.

$12,000

Contact Justin Rahn

402-382-5398 or justin.w.rahn@gmail.com