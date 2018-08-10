Federal court orders EPA to ban chlorpyrifos

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has ordered the Environmental Protection Agency to ban chlorpyrifos, a widely used pesticide linked to learning disabilities in children, within 60 days, reversing a Trump administration reversal of an Obama administration plan to impose a ban.

Chlorpyrifos is used on cotton, corn, almonds and fruit trees including oranges, bananas and apples, to kill worms and insects.

"Today's court decision is huge victory for public health, especially that of children," said Melanie Benesh, legislative attorney for the Environmental Working Group.

"By requiring the EPA to finally ban chlorpyrifos, the Ninth Circuit is ensuring that the agency puts children's health, strong science and the letter of the law above corporate interests."

Jay Vroom, president and CEO of CropLIfe America, which represents the pesticide industry, said, "We are disappointed by today's decision by the Ninth Circuit Court, ordering EPA to '… cancel all registrations for chlorpyrifos within 60 days.'

"We hope that after review of the decision EPA will consider all avenues of appeal. We continue to support growers and to work with them to ensure they have the tools needed to continue producing safe and affordable food."