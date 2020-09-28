Federal judge orders Pendley out at Interior

Pendley



A federal judge in Montana has ordered William Perry Pendley, the acting director of the Bureau of Land Management, to leave the position after finding that he had served unlawfully as acting director for 424 days, The New York Times reported.

The ruling was a significant victory for Montana Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock, who filed a lawsuit against Pendley.

Bullock, a former presidential candidate, is running for the Senate in a tight race against Steve Daines, the Republican incumbent, the Times noted.▪