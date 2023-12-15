Federal Judge to Issue Wolf Ruling Dec. 15

The crux of the complaint filed by the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association and Gunnison County Stockgrowers’ Association in U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado is the failure of U.S. Fish and Wildlife to complete an environmental impact statement (EIS) on the reintroduction of wolves. CCA and GCSA have filed the complaint in hopes that the ruling will pause the introduction until an EIS can be completed.

The first court appearance was Dec. 14 before Judge Regina M. Rodriguez and the list of requested intervenors included Friends of Animals, Defenders of Wildlife, Western Watersheds, Center for Biological Diversity, and the Humane Society of the U.S. At press time, the attorneys for both groups were ordered to file draft orders by the following morning and a decision is expected Dec. 15.

The complaint itself names U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Colorado Parks and Wildlife as defendants and seeks a declaratory judgment and a mandatory injunction requiring the Federal Defendants to comply with National Environmental Policy Act by preparing an environmental impact statement on the reintroduction of wolves in Colorado. Plaintiffs also seek an injunction to prohibit the state defendants, or any qualified employee or agent thereof, from releasing any wolves into Colorado unless and until an adequate environmental impact statement has been prepared and the agreement lawfully renewed for the upcoming period.

Andy Spann, president of the Gunnison County Stockgrowers’ said Judge Rodriguez is fair and understands the issue. He said he anticipates she will rule based on the law. In the best-case scenario, Judge Rodriguez will grant a temporary restraining order until an environmental impact statement can be completed. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in court their personnel is scheduled to fly to Oregon Dec. 17 to capture five wolves to be released upon their return to Colorado. Judge Rodriguez’s ruling could pause the release. Spann said he recognizes such a ruling would only delay the release but said it would allow the release to be done as well as possible by including the EIS.

“We realize there was a vote made and recognize the will of the voters,” Spann said. “We’re trying to make sure this is done correctly because there are major impacts to agriculture, to families, to recreation — not just farmers and ranchers.”

According to the complaint, the National Environmental Policy Act was enacted to ensure fully informed decision making and to provide for public participation in such decision making. To that end, NEPA requires an EIS to be prepared for all “major federal actions significantly affecting the quality of the human environment…” Members of Gunnison County Stockgrowers’ Association, about 100 members of the local ranching community in Gunnison and Saguache counties, live in and around locations selected as potential wolf release sites and identified as having high ecological suitability for gray wolves. CCA predates the state and is the oldest cattlemen’s organization in the country. Its members own or lease approximately 70% of the state’s private, state, and federal grazing lands, totaling more than 25 million acres. CCA members not only provide the majority of wildlife habitat on private lands, but preserve significant open space for public access.