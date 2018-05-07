Feeding for optimal performance in beef cattle and working horses workshops

LINCOLN, Neb. – Nebraska Extension will host Feeding for Optimal Production and Performance in Beef Cattle and Working Horse workshops in late May at McCook, North Platte and Valentine.

Each workshop will take place from 6-9 p.m. The cost per person is $10, which includes dinner. Please RSVP for meal count, but walk-ins are always welcome.

Dates, sites and RSVP information for each location:

May 29, McCook: Red Willow County Fairgrounds, 4-H building, 1400 W. 5th St. RSVP to Red Willow County Extension at (308) 345-3390, email Red-Willow-County@unl.edu.

May 30, North Platte: Snyder Building Classroom at 402 W. State Farm Road (west of the West Central Research and Extension Center). RSVP to Lincoln County Extension office by May 25 to (308) 532-2683, or email Lincoln-County@unl.edu.

May 31, Valentine: The Peppermill Restaurant 502 East Highway 20. RSVP to Cherry County Extension office by May 29: (402) 376-1850 or email Cherry-County@unl.edu.

4-H and FFA members, beef producers, and horse owners of all types are encouraged to attend the workshops. Speakers will be Karla Jenkins, cow/calf specialist at the UNL Panhandle Research and Extension Center in Scottsbluff, and Kathy Anderson, UNL Extension horse specialist based in Lincoln.

"So many horses have a variety of jobs, from daily ranch or feedlot work and then heading off to a jackpot, rodeo or show. It is essential that horse owners focus on a consistent feeding plan to get the most from these working horses while avoiding problems such as colic," Anderson said.

"In addition to some great basic information, this will help youth who are working to complete Levels 2 and 3 of the 4-H Horse Project Advancement Levels program."

"From the cattle standpoint, we know that overfeeding cattle is expensive and open cows are too. So discovering a balance with your feeding program for cows in production enhances profitability," Jenkins said.

"Also for 4-H youth, finished condition is the second top priority for the market beef class in 4-H. You'll get some important tips to safely get your beef projects show ready."

Topics include:

· Evaluating Feed Costs in the Cowherd – Providing the Right Feed at the Right Stage of Production is Critical for Optimal Performance – Cows vs. Heifers, Gestation vs. Lactation

· Moving Cattle from Forages to Grain – How to feed a beef project to be market ready by fair

· 4-H and FFA students – come learn how the ruminant animal is adapted to a grain diet and why

· Is your project horse eating what it needs?

· Maximizing your working horses with sound feeding and management – We will address best practices for the everyday working horse plus hauling down the road for all types of competition.