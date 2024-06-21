Feeding Quality Forum registration open

Feeding Quality Forum delivers current content important for making decisions at the ranch and feedyard and networking opportunities between supply chain segments. Courtesy photo

As we approach a herd rebuild, you need confidence to navigate today’s cattle market dynamics. This year’s Feeding Quality Forum theme is just that, so attendees can leave ready to make more informed decisions at the ranch and feedyard to get more value for their cattle.

FQF will be hosted at the Boot Hill Casino and Resort Conference Center in Dodge City, Kan., Aug. 20 and 21, 2024. Half-price registration is available now until June 30 for $125. From July 1 to Aug. 2, registration costs $250. Student registration is $50. Save your seat online at FeedingQualityForum.com .

“Each year Feeding Quality Forum is designed to bring attendees timely and relevant information,” said Kara Lee, director of producer engagement at Certified Angus Beef. “We are excited to host some of the industry’s most qualified experts to talk through topics that matter at the ranch, the feedyard and on the rail.”

Returning for the 15th time, Dan Basse, AgResource Company, will kick off the event with a Global Market Update. Then Paul Dykstra, CAB, will discuss why Choice is an outdated quality goal for fed cattle and examine data from packing plants, followed by CAB Meat Scientist Daniel Clark talking about what carcass specifications are the most at-risk for disqualifying cattle from earning premiums. Tuesday’s sessions will wrap up with Insight from the Packer on procurement strategies.

AWARD WINNER

The evening program will celebrate the 2024 Industry Achievement Award recipient, Glen Dolezal, from Cargill Protein. Called the “father of instrument grading,” Dolezal oversaw the implementation of Cargill’s tenderness claim and adoption of camera grading. His career tenure includes more than 20 years in the packing sector — focusing on quality beef production, sustainable practices at the plant and sales — following 16 years in academia.

“Today’s market of tight supplies and the long-term prospect of a herd rebuild brings new challenges for producers and opportunities they can capitalize on,” Lee said. “At Feeding Quality Forum, attendees will gain top-notch insight into both details.”

Wednesday morning is dedicated to practical management topics aimed at enhancing profitability and efficiency in the cattle industry. Beginning with Pete Anderson of Midwest PMS, attendees will learn about the importance of strategic management and marketing strategies. Following this, a panel of industry professionals will delve into the crucial role genetics play in maximizing profits. Then, Randall Spare, veterinarian with Ashland Veterinary Service, will discuss forward-thinking strategies for rebuilding cow herds.

As the morning progresses, A.J. Tarpoff, Kansas State University, and Justin Gleghorn, Cactus Feeders, will talk about the power of current technologies for optimal management. The sessions will conclude with Bob Smith, Veterinary Research and Consulting Services, highlighting the significance of Beef Quality Assurance, offering a comprehensive overview of industry standards.

New this year is a post-event session at Hy-Plains Feedyard. Attendees can see inside the research facility while participating in Beef Quality Assurance training. The BQA training is sponsored by Sysco and CAB, as part of the Raised with Respect cattle care initiative. This training will also be offered in Spanish.

Find the full agenda, speaker list and register for the event at FeedingQualityForum.com .