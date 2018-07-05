Feild’s 86.5 leads Mandan, N.D., bareback riding field

MANDAN, N.D. (July 3, 2018) –Four-time world champion bareback rider Kaycee Feild of Spanish Fork, Utah, made a quick trip to Mandan, N.D., count.

Feild, like most pro cowboys, is in the midst of rodeo marathon, competing at nearly a dozen rodeos in a 10-day period around the July 4 holiday. Collectively these rodeos are called Cowboy Christmas because they offer about $6.5 million prize money.

He and his traveling partners, fellow National Finals Rodeo (NFR) bareback riders Tilden Hooper and Mason Clements, arrived in Mandan about 4 p.m. on a private plane. Rodeo stock contractor Chad Berger picked them up at the airport and brought them to the rodeo arena where they saw members of the rodeo committee working to prepare the ground for the rodeo performance after a pair of storms dropped more than two inches of rain overnight.

"The rodeo committee really went to a lot of effort to make the conditions as safe as possible for the cowboys and the animals after all that rain," he said.

Feild drew a horse called Shoot The Moon from Stace Smith Pro Rodeo's herd and made a strong ride to score 86.5 points and move into first place. He said although he had never drawn Shoot The Moon, he had seen the horse buck earlier this year.

"My ride felt good until the final few jumps and then I got a little behind him and tried to catch up," Feild said.

Recommended Stories For You

He is currently ranked 12th in the world championship standings after sitting out the end of last season with a fractured arm. Since the injury, Feild said he had revamped his rodeo strategy and that new plan has been working for him.

A pair of Oklahomans, Paul David Tierney and Tanner Braden, roped their steer in 5.0 seconds to move into the lead in team roping.

The 139th edition of Mandan Rodeo Days concludes Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. at Dacotah Centennial Park with a free fireworks show. More information is available at http://www.MandanRodeo.com.

The following are unofficial leaders at the 139th annual Mandan Rodeo Days in Mandan, North Dakota, on Tuesday, July 3.

Tuesday, July 3 performance

Bareback Riding: 1, Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah, 86.5 points on Stace Smith Pro Rodeo's Shoot The Moon. 2, Mark Kreder, Collinsville, Okla., 85. 3, Mason Clements, Springville, Utah, 83. 4, Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M., 82.5.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Sean Mulligan, Coleman, Okla., 4.7 seconds. 2, Tanner Bruner, Ramona, Kan., 6.1. 3, Jake Kraupie, Bridgeport, Neb., 13.9. 4, Del Ray Kraupie, Bridgeport, Neb., 14.9.

Team Roping: : 1, Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla., and Tanner Braden, Dewey, Okla., 5.0. 2, Tate Kirchenschlager, Yuma, Co., and Levi Lord, Sturgis, S.D., 5.3. 3, Delon Parker, Worden, Mont., and Ryan Zurcher, Powell, Wyo., 6.2. 4, Kyle Fuller, Bozeman, Mont., and Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas, 10.2.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M., 85.5 points on Dakota Rodeo's Cover Girl. 2, Andy Clarys, Riverton, Wyo., 83. 3, Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D., 81.5. 4, (tie) Dusty Hausauer, Dickinson, N.D., and Taygen Scheulke, Newell, S.D., 80.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Adam Gray, Seymour, Texas, 9.3 seconds. 2, Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla., 9.6. 3, Lane Jeffrey, Wilburton, Okla., 13.7. 4, Kyle Dickens, Loveland, Co., 16.4.

Barrel Racing: 1, Kristi Steffes, Vale, S.D., 16.40 seconds. 2, Alyssa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D., 16.97. 3, Jolene Loiseau, Flandreu, S.D., 17.18. 4, TK Lawrence, Williston, N.D., 17.25.

Bull Riding: (three ride) 1, Stetson Lawrence, Williston, N.D., 89 points on Dakota Rodeo's Joe Blow. 2, Dylan Vick, Escalon, Ca., 84.5. 3, Nic Lica, Garden City, Mich., 83.5.

Overall leaders

Bareback Riding: 1, Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah, 86.5 points on Stace Smith Pro Rodeo's Shoot The Moon. 2, (tie) Logan Corbett, Las Cruces, N.M., and Mark Kreder, Collinsville, Okla., 85. 4, Mason Clements, Springville, Utah, 83. 5, Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M., 82.5. 6, Troy Vaira, Richey, Mont., 80.5.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Dane Kissack, Spearfish, S.D., 8.8 seconds. 2. Riley Wakefield, O'Neill, Neb., 9.0. 3, Jesse Clark, Portales, N.M., 9.2 seconds. 4, Adam Gray, Seymour, Texas, 9.3., 5, Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla., 9.6. 6, Lane Livingston, Seymour, Texas, 10.1.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Cyler Dowling, Newell, S.D., 4.0 seconds. 2, Sheldon Portwine, Dickinson, N.D., 4.2. 3, Del Day, Minot, S.D., 10.9. 4, Wyatt Jurney, Las Cruces, N.M., 4.5. 5, Jake Rinehart, Highmore, S.D., 4.6. 6, (tie) Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D., and Sean Mulligan, Coleman, Okla., 4.7.

Team Roping: 1, Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla., and Tanner Braden, Dewey, Okla., 5.0. 2, (tie) Jr Dees, Aurora, S.D., and Cody Cowden, Atwater, Ca., and Tate Kirchenschlager, Yuma, Co., and Levi Lord, Sturgis, S.D., 5.3 seconds. 4, Joshua Torres and Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla., 5.4. 5, Layne Carson, Grassy Butte, N.D., and Chase Peterson, DesLacs, N.D., 5.8. 6, Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn., and Dustin Davis, Terrell, Texas., 6.1.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Wyatt Casper, Pampa, Texas, 86.5 points on New West Rodeo's Pikuni Cougar., 2, Joey Sonnier III, New Iberia, La., 86. 3, Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M., 85.5. 4, Tyrel Larsen, 84.5. 5, Andy Clarys, Riverton, Wyo., 83. 6, (tie) Troy Crowser, Whitewood, S.D., and Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D., 81.5.

Barrel Racing: 1, Sissy Winn, Chapman Ranch, Texas, 15.57 seconds. 2, Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Co., 15.60. 3, Amy Wilson, Colby, Kan., 16.04. 4, Cody Holmes, Mission, S.D., 16.24. 5, Andrea Busby, Brock, Texas, 16.38. 6, Kristi Steffes, Vale, S.D., 16.40.

Bull Riding: 1, Koby Radley, Montpelier, La., 91.5 points on Dakota Rodeo's Soup In A Group. 2, Trey Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., 89.5. 3, (tie) Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont., and Stetson Lawrence, Williston, N.D., 89. 4, Dylan Vick, Escalon, Ca., 84.5. 5, Nic Lica, Garden City, Mich., 83.5. 6, Elijah Mora, Wiggins, Co., 75.