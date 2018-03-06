Feinstein: Farmworker raid shows need for legal status

Following reports in the California media that at least 24 farmworkers have been detained following a raid by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., said the only way to guarantee protection for the workers is to give them legal status.

In a news release, Feinstein said reports that the farmworkers "were arrested by ICE and placed in deportation proceedings last week are deeply troubling. Farmworkers are essential to California's agriculture industry, performing backbreaking jobs that are vital to our economy."

"Workers who contribute to our country, pay taxes and don't pose a threat to public safety shouldn't be targeted for deportation just to score political points," Feinstein said.

"The only way to guarantee protection for these workers is to pass my bill to provide them legal status and a path to citizenship. We must protect those who help put food on our tables."