Feinstein, Toomey call for end of ethanol mandate

Sens. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. and Pat Toomey, R-Pa., today called on Senate Environment & Public Works Committee Chairman Tom Carper, D-Del., and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W. Va., to consider legislation that would eliminate the corn ethanol mandate as the Senate considers changes to the Renewable Fuel Standard.

“We believe the U.S. should prioritize our agriculture in the service of feeding people,” the senators wrote in a letter.

“Additionally, the corn ethanol mandate has increased the price of corn and products made from corn, such as livestock feed. This has made it more expensive for families to put food on the table. Finally, as fuel economy standards and increased vehicle electrification drive down gasoline consumption, the RFS should be updated accordingly.”