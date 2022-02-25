Felton Angus Ranch 49th Annual Bull Sale

TFP Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: 02/15/2022

Location: Felton Angus Ranch-Springdale, Montana

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Averages

105 Coming Two-Year-Old Bulls Averaged $4638

52 Fall Yearling Bulls Averaged $4678

157 Total Bulls Averaged $4651

50f Commercial Bred Heifers Averaged $2100

Top Selling Two-Year-Old Bull:

Lot 6 at $12,000, FELTON WILLIE NELSON 3390, DOB 5/4/20, MARDA WILLIE NELSON 564 x FELTON 2264 DUTCHESS T47LP, sold to Jonas McGrady, Mandaree, North Dakota

Lot 16 at $8500, FELTON BOND 2450, DOB 4/15/20, MGL BOND 8005 x FELTON BELL S136, Sold to Beau Lange, Paullina, Iowa

Lot 32 at $8500, FELTON PROFUSE 4170, DOB 6/8/20, JINDRA PROFUSE x FELTON EILEENMERE 244F6, Sold to Jeff Nohavitza, El Campo, Texas

Top Selling Fall Bulls:

Lot 141 at $9500, FELTON PIONEER WAY 073, DOB 9/24/20, DSR PIONEER WAY 6914 x FELTON A526 ETTE 4401 142F3, Sold to Jonas McGrady, Mandaree, North Dakota

Lot 128 at $7500, FELTON PIONEER WAY 074, DOB 9/23/20, DSR PIONEER WAY 6914 x FELTON B535 FERN 293F4, Sold to Mountain Sky Guest Ranch, Emigrant, Montana

Comments

Great day for Felton Angus Ranch at the 49th Annual Bull Sale, held at the Ranch Feb. 25, 2022. Felton Angus Ranch offered a nice selection of powerful, athletic bulls and big fancy set of commercial bred heifers to the buyers in the seats. Congratulations on a great sale!