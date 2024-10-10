FEMA designates 17 counties in Nebraska as natural disaster areas

This Presidential disaster declaration allows the United States Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation, or to refinance certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available, and repayment ability.

Impacted Area: Nebraska

Triggering Disaster: Severe Storms, Straight-line Winds, Tornadoes, and Flooding

Application Deadline: April 21, 2025

Primary Counties Eligible: Burt, Butler, Colfax, Dodge, Douglas, Dundy, Fillmore, Hamilton, Howard, Keith, Platte, Polk, Red Willow, Saunders, and Washington.

Contiguous Counties Also Eligible:

Colorado: Yuma

Iowa: Harrison and Pottawattamie

Kansas: Cheyenne, Decatur, and Rawlins.

Nebraska: Adams, Arthur, Boone, Buffalo, Cass, Chase, Clay, Cumming, Deuel, Frontier, Furna, Garden, Greeley, Hall, Jefferson, Lancaster, Lincoln, McPherson, Madison, Merrick, Nance, Nuckolls, Perkins, Saline, Sarpy, Seward Sherman, Stanton, Thayer, Thurston and York

More Resources

On farmers.gov, the Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool , Disaster Assistance-at-a-Glance fact sheet , and Loan Assistance Tool can help you determine program or loan options. To file a Notice of Loss or to ask questions about available programs, contact your local USDA Service Center .

FEMA offers different assistance programs for individual citizens, public groups including government agencies and private nonprofit organizations. To find the FEMA help you need following a disaster event, visit fema.gov/assistance .